du offers 12 months of free Disney+ to subscribers in UAE

UAE telecom giant du has announced an extended strategic partnership with Disney+, bringing 12 months of complimentary streaming to all customers with home wireless subscriptions.

The offer strengthens du’s position as a leading digital services provider committed to enhancing customer value and delivering premium entertainment experiences.

The announcement marks a significant move in the UAE’s growing digital entertainment landscape, as du subscribers gain access to Disney’s world-class streaming library featuring content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

du offers free Disney+

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “We have extended our collaboration with Disney+ to elevate the entertainment experience for every du subscriber. With a wide range of acclaimed movies, series, and Originals at their fingertips, our customers can enjoy world-class entertainment whenever they choose.

“We are also thrilled to see Disney’s presence grow in the region and the UAE with a brand-new Disney destination on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, bringing iconic stories and magical experiences to life like never before.”

What du users can expect from Disney+ offer

12 months of free Disney+ access for all du home wireless customers

Streaming across smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and web apps

Up to four concurrent streams and unlimited downloads on 10 devices

Up to seven user profiles, including kid-safe viewing modes and PIN protection

Disney+ has rapidly expanded across the Middle East, offering a broad library of family-friendly and general entertainment. In addition to global hits like Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy, the platform also boasts a growing range of regionally relevant content.

Vasilis Iliopoulos, VP & Country Manager, The Walt Disney Company MENA, said: “We are delighted to build on the strong relationship we share with du. Our collaboration not only delivers on the promise of exceptional entertainment to customers but also reflects du’s innovative spirit and customer-first philosophy.”

The announcement follows Disney’s growing investment in the UAE, including a brand-new Disney destination on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.