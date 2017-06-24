Italy fines UAE's Etihad, BA over 'no-show' ticket rules

Italy's competition watchdog on Friday fined British Airways and Etihad Airways for failing to adequately inform customers booking online that return legs of roundtrip tickets would be cancelled if they failed to travel on the outward journey.

The so-called 'no show' rule was not made sufficiently clear on the companies' websites, the anti-trust body said in a statement announcing fines totalling one million euros ($1.1 million).

The body said it welcomed commitments from three other airlines - Emirates, Iberia and KLM - to ensuring their rules were transparent.