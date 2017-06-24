Italy fines UAE's Etihad, BA over 'no-show' ticket rules

Competition watchdog announces fines totalling $1.1m; also welcomes move by Emirates to ensure rules are transparent

By AFP
  • Saturday, 24 June 2017 12:56 AM

Italy's competition watchdog on Friday fined British Airways and Etihad Airways for failing to adequately inform customers booking online that return legs of roundtrip tickets would be cancelled if they failed to travel on the outward journey.

The so-called 'no show' rule was not made sufficiently clear on the companies' websites, the anti-trust body said in a statement announcing fines totalling one million euros ($1.1 million).

The body said it welcomed commitments from three other airlines - Emirates, Iberia and KLM - to ensuring their rules were transparent.

Related:

Stories

Etihad says open to 'potentially deepening' ties with Alitalia

Italy poised to start taking bids for Etihad-backed Alitalia

Emirates fined $4,270 after two 'unsafe incidents' in China

UAE's Etihad cuts off funding to Alitalia after administration move

Galleries
InPics: Etihad presents A380 Airbus superjumbo

InPics: Etihad presents A380 Airbus superjumbo

Companies

Etihad Airways

Also in Transport

Now you can book a Careem car in Dubai without the app

Tested: Jaguar F-Pace - a sports car in disguise

Also in UAE

Developer says 'The Edge' project now fully leased

Emirates Foundation to fund new centre for autistic children

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

The signing last week of public-private partnerships to manage...

The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking