Oil falls below $58 as rig count counters OPEC curbs extension

OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to keep the 1.8 million barrels a day of supply cuts in place
OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to keep the 1.8 million barrels a day of supply cuts in place
By Bloomberg
Mon 04 Dec 2017 08:37 AM

Oil dropped below $58 a barrel as investors weighed an increase in US oil drilling rigs against OPEC’s promise to extend output cuts through the end of next year.

Futures fell as much as 0.9 percent in New York after adding 1.7 percent Friday. OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to keep the 1.8 million barrels a day of supply cuts in place and beefed up the extension with the inclusion of Nigeria and Libya. Executives from three of the biggest independent US drillers said while they won’t increase activity just because prices rise after OPEC agreed to prolong curbs, they will continue to grow.

Oil has advanced for three consecutive months through November amid optimism that cuts by Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are helping to balance the market. Drillers targeting crude in the US added two rigs to 749 last week, the highest level since late September, according to Baker Hughes Inc.

“Even though adding Nigeria and Libya is a positive sign, OPEC has basically played all its cards after deciding to extend production curbs through next year,” Will Yun, a commodities analyst at Hyundai Futures Corp., said by phone. “As long as US shale suppliers exist, it will be hard to see further gains in oil prices from now on.”

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery was at $57.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 1:14 p.m. in Seoul, down 45 cents. The contract gained 96 cents to settle at $58.36 Friday. Total volume traded was about 22 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for February settlement dropped 39 cents to $63.34 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices added $1.10, or 1.8 percent, to close at $63.73 on Friday. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $5.42 to February WTI.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., Parsley Energy Inc. and Newfield Exploration Co. said their emphasis will be on maintaining spending discipline and generating profits, rather than just boosting supply on higher oil prices. Pioneer plans to boost output from about 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this quarter to more than 1 million by 2026.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Oil prices dip on pre-OPEC nerves

Oil prices dip on pre-OPEC nerves

28 Nov 2017
Commodities
Construction starts on new Dubai-China coffee trade centre

Construction starts on new Dubai-China coffee trade centre

20 Nov 2017
Commodities
Brent jumps to two-year high

Brent jumps to two-year high

26 Sep 2017
Commodities
Kuwait plans to trade energy, not just produce it

Kuwait plans to trade energy, not just produce it

25 Jul 2017
Commodities
Oil near $44 as Saudi Arabia's output increase raises doubts

Oil near $44 as Saudi Arabia's output increase raises doubts

12 Jul 2017
Commodities
Oil falls below $44 as report of supply build stuns market

Oil falls below $44 as report of supply build stuns market

28 Jun 2017
Commodities
Gold makes run toward $1,300 as risk flares from UK to MidEast

Gold makes run toward $1,300 as risk flares from UK to MidEast

07 Jun 2017
Commodities
MidEast set to lead the race in space mining

MidEast set to lead the race in space mining

24 Apr 2017
Technology
Gold hits 3-month peak on heightened political risk

Gold hits 3-month peak on heightened political risk

08 Feb 2017
Markets
Oil prices edge up on reports of Saudi supply cuts

Oil prices edge up on reports of Saudi supply cuts

10 Jan 2017
Commodities