New record set for Dubai's most expensive penthouse

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Record expected to be broken later this year with Al Habtoor City penthouse
A new record has been set for Dubai’s most expensive penthouse.
The 14,000 square feet full-floor penthouse at Bvlgari Resorts & Residences on Jumeira Bay was sold for AED 60 million (US$16.3 million) by Luxhabitat this year.
The property, which is part of a 1.7 million sq ft. complex, is currently being developed and is due for completion by the end of 2017. The luxury development includes 100 rooms and suites, 20 residential villas and a marina, as well as a full range of luxury amenities.
Luxury Sales Director, Alexander Von Sayn Wittgenstein, who brokered the deal said, “This penthouse is very special because it has 270 degree views of Downtown Dubai and the sea. It’s the largest penthouse I've ever come across for a branded development in Dubai.”
Branded developments can demand up to a 46% premium in terms of prices per square feet, according to a Luxhabitat analysis in 2015. It was also found that these branded residences have an inelastic price and higher investment returns.
Other branded developments in Dubai that host penthouses include Armani Residences, Kempinski Hotels & Resorts, The Fairmont Palm Residences and Palazzo Versace.
According to Reidin’s historical data, the penthouse is the most expensive penthouse transaction to date, exceeding the price paid for a penthouse on Fairmont the Palm that sold for $11.4m (AED42m) in December 2012.
Al Habtoor City apartment
The record is expected to be broken later this year when the sale is completed on Al Habtoor City’s $55 million penthouse apartment.
Yash Shah, sales director with One Broker Group, the Dubai-based brokerage handling sales at Al Habtoor City, told Arabian Business that they have sold 70 percent of the properties in the project, with most sales due to be completed “within the next couple of months”.
He said the 30,000-sq ft penthouse in Noora Tower, which covers the entire 70th to 73rd floor, has not been sold as yet, but insisted that there is no deadline for its sale.
“It’s for a very different sort of product, for a very select buyer,” Shah told Arabian Business. “When that right person comes along, we will sell it, but not until then.”
Earlier this year, Shah said Al Habtoor would be “cherry picking the buyer”.
Top 5 most expensive penthouses sold
|Development
|Price
(AED)
|Price
(AED/sqft)
|Size
(sqft)
|Date
|BVLGARI Resorts & Residences
|60,000,000
|4,285
|14,000
|8 Feb 2017
|The Fairmont Palm Residences
|42,000,000
|2,583
|16,262
|11 Dec 2012
|The Fairmont Palm Residences
|42,000,000
|1,254
|33,503
|26 Jun 2013
|Le Reve Tower
|38,000,000
|2,648
|14,329
|9 Apr 2013
|Volante
|36,000,000
|3,332
|10,806
|21 Mar 2017
Source: REIDIN/ Land Department, Luxhabitat Analysis, May 2017
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
It seems they need a real tech team and tech backbone and with this acquisition that is the objective. It will be also be a challenge to build the market... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 10:45 AM - SA1
This is a wonderful project and looking forward to seeing it complete.
I am curious since I am in project management and have expertise in large... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
Usually pregnant women can fly up to week 28, 32 in some airlines. She can be within limits and baby may have come earlier than expected.
It is perfectly... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules