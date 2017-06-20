Oman's Sohar airport set to start international flights

Oman's aviation regulator is set to issue Sohar Airport a licence to operate internatinal flights.

According to Oman News Agency, the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) will issue the licence to the airport within the next few days.

PACA, in cooperation with the airport operator Oman Airport Management Company (OAMC), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other relevant authorities, said it is working to complete the initial requirements for the licensing.

It added that airlines have confirmed their interest in international flights to Sohar Airport, such as Air Arabia.

PACA said it has approved Air Arabia to operate direct flights between Sohar and Sharjah airports with three flights a week.

The regulator added that it will announce the start dates for the flights to Sohar Airport at a later date.

PACA said it has also issued approvals for new airline Salam Air to operate three weekly flights between Sohar and Salalah during the Khareef season from June 28.