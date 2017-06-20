Oman's Sohar airport set to start international flights

Public Authority of Civil Aviation says to issue international flights licence in next few days

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 20 June 2017 2:08 PM
Air Arabia is set to start flights from the UAE to Sohar once the airport get an international licence.

Air Arabia is set to start flights from the UAE to Sohar once the airport get an international licence.

Oman's aviation regulator is set to issue Sohar Airport a licence to operate internatinal flights.

According to Oman News Agency, the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) will issue the licence to the airport within the next few days.

PACA, in cooperation with the airport operator Oman Airport Management Company (OAMC), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other relevant authorities, said it is working to complete the initial requirements for the licensing.

It added that airlines have confirmed their interest in international flights to Sohar Airport, such as Air Arabia.

PACA said it has approved Air Arabia to operate direct flights between Sohar and Sharjah airports with three flights a week.

The regulator added that it will announce the start dates for the flights to Sohar Airport at a later date. 

PACA said it has also issued approvals for new airline Salam Air to operate three weekly flights between Sohar and Salalah during the Khareef season from June 28.

Related:

Stories

Oman Air plans major aircraft order despite profits delay

Oman's new budget airline favours more 'prestigious' DXB

Oman Air carries 7.7m passengers in 2016, up 21%

Oman Air says passenger dies on flight from Jeddah

Oman launches e-Visa for all nationalities

Galleries
In pictures: 2017 International Paris Air Show

In pictures: 2017 International Paris Air Show

Companies

Air Arabia

Also in Transport

Saudia to operate 20% more flights this summer

Abu Dhabi Ports inks deal to manage Fujairah Port

Also in UAE

Dubai's Godolphin claims win on day 1 of Royal Ascot

UAE court acquits death-row Filipina maid of murder

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

The signing last week of public-private partnerships to manage...

The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking