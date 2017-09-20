Saudi Arabia, UK sign new military agreement

The UK and Saudi Arabia have signed a framwork deal for military cooperation, according to state media.

Both WAM and SPA news agencies reported that the pact was signed during a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the kingdom’s deputy premier and minister of defense, and UK defense secretary Michael Fallon in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the two parties are said to have reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and discussed the latest developments in the region and efforts to combat terrorism.

Fallon wsa quoted as saying: “The security of the GCC, of all Gulf Countries, is critical to UK security. I am delighted to have signed today with HRH the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia a new Military and Security Cooperation Agreement between our two countries; this agreement further cements the UK’s longstanding relationship with our key Gulf partner.'”

He added that the agreement would aim to promote cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia across the defence and security sectors – “helping Saudi Arabia better protect her national security, including counter-terrorism, intelligence, training and education, medical services and logistics.”