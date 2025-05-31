Dubai Chamber of Commerce sees 216 new Filipino companies added in Q1

216 new Filipino companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first quarter of this year, adding to over 800 new Filipino firms that registered with the chamber in 2024.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President – International Relations, Dubai Chambers, said the number of new Filipino companies joining the chamber in 2024 has risen by 18 per cent compared to 2023, indicating sustained momentum in economic relations between the two sides.

On the sidelines of a trade mission organised by the Chamber of Commerce to the Philippine capital, Manila, Al Shamsi stated that the strong growth in registered Filipino companies reflects growing confidence in Dubai’s business environment and reinforces the emirate’s position as a global investment hub.

Filipino companies in Dubai

In terms of the total investment volume, Al Shamsi said that direct investments from Dubai to the Philippines had reached approximately $193m between 2021 and 2024, while Filipino investments in Dubai amounted to around $35m from 2020 to 2024.

He noted that these impressive figures clearly highlight the attractiveness of the Philippine market to Dubai-based investors, while also demonstrating Dubai’s ability to attract Filipino companies seeking international expansion.

Al Shamsi explained that the Dubai Chamber’s trade mission forms part of the “New Horizons” initiative for overseas expansion, aligning with the chamber’s ongoing efforts to open new markets for the city’s companies and strengthen the emirate’s economic footprint in Southeast Asia.

Dubai Chambers is participating in the trade mission alongside 17 Emirati companies operating in diverse sectors, including food, agriculture, technology, industrial security, and manufacturing, with the aim of fostering economic ties and exploring trade and investment opportunities in the Philippine market.

Al Shamsi stressed the ongoing effectiveness of the B2B meetings held between Emirati and Filipino companies, which help maximise partnership prospects, save time and resources for entrepreneurs, and ensure the missions deliver tangible economic outcomes.

He added that the Philippine market is one of the most strategic for Emirati businesses, owing to its advantageous geographical location, diversified economy, large and youthful population, and increasing openness to foreign direct investment, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, light industry and information technology.

He also highlighted the Philippines as a vital gateway to Southeast Asian markets, noting the considerable opportunities available for ambitious Emirati companies to capitalise on the growing demand for high-quality products and services from the emirate.

Al Shamsi reaffirmed the Chambers’ commitment to supporting the local business community in expanding into key global markets.

Al Shamsisaid: “We at Dubai Chambers are focused on building sustainable economic bridges with global markets. Trade missions like this one help open effective channels of cooperation and turn opportunities into real partnerships”.