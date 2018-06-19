UAE to grant one-year stay permit to people affected by war

The UAE Cabinet has adopted a resolution granting citizens of countries plagued by armed conflict or natural disasters a one-year stay permit, it was announced on Monday.

According to the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency, the decision is designed to offer people a chance to improve their living conditions until they are ready to return to their home country.

The one-year permits will be granted – regardless of the conditions of their visa – between August 1 and October 31, as well as an exemption from imposed fines.

In a statement, the Cabinet said that the decision forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to help those in need around the world and strengthen its position as “an incubator” of all nationalities while promoting peace and stability, particularly in the Middle East.

“It is a humanitarian decision to enhance the stability of these citizens who seek a safe place to live until their conditions improve or have a chance to live in peace in their home countries,” Major-General Mohammed Ahmad Al Merri, the director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) was quoted as saying by Gulf News. “The UAE is a safe country and it’s a dream for many people to live.”