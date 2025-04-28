UAE and Peru strengthen relations as trade reaches $2.5bn

The UAE and Peru are developing economic and cultural relations as trade between the two nations reaches $2.5bn.

Elmer Schialer Salcedo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru, emphasised that the relations between Peru and the UAE stand as a successful model of joint efforts to expand cooperation across vital sectors.

Salcedo highlighted that bilateral relations began in the 1990s and have since seen significant growth, marked by the opening of Peru’s Consulate General in Dubai in 2010.

UAE and Peru trade

This milestone has now been followed by another major step—the inauguration of Peru’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi. He noted that annual trade between the two nations has now reached approximately $2.5bn.

The Peruvian Foreign Minister emphasised that this remarkable growth in bilateral ties reflects the dedicated efforts of entrepreneurs from both countries, which has led to a robust presence of Emirati companies in the Peruvian market.

He stressed that both nations are committed to strengthening and advancing their relations to serve mutual interests.

The minister also underlined the importance of establishing a clear and stable legal framework to create a favourable environment for businessmen and investors from both sides.

He also stressed the need for transparent regulations that ensure stability and equal opportunities for all.

Foreign Minister Salcedo also spoke about the deep cultural ties between the two peoples. He explained that Peruvian culture, influenced by Spanish heritage, has drawn aspects of its worldview from ancient Arab civilisation, as reflected in the presence of numerous Arabic-origin words in the Spanish language.

This cultural commonality, he noted, serves as a bridge for greater intellectual and cultural understanding between Peru and the UAE.

Regarding prospects for cooperation in technology and science, he praised the UAE’s prominent global status in knowledge and academic research, particularly in artificial intelligence.

He expressed Peru’s keen interest in enhancing cooperation with Emirati institutions to transfer academic excellence to Peru.

He also pointed out Peru’s significant potential in renewable energy production, particularly in wind and solar energy. He expressed hope for deeper collaboration with the UAE, which hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), to leverage Emirati expertise in developing clean energy projects.

Foreign Minister Salcedo extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, government, and people.

He reiterated Peru’s strong commitment to further advancing bilateral relations, fostering greater progress, prosperity, and development across areas of mutual interest.