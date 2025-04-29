DMCC continues to attract Indian companies; over 260 join them in 2024

Over 260 Indian companies have joined DMCC in the past 12 months, representing an annual increase of 7 per cent and forming 16 per cent of DMCC’s total member base.

As part of its recent roadshows in the Indian cities of Mumbai and Hyderabad, DMCC said the total number of Indian companies operating in Dubai’s leading international business district is now just shy of 4,000.

Through the two events – in two of India’s biggest business cities – DMCC officials met business leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders and helped them explore trade and investment opportunities using Dubai as a strategic platform for seeking global expansion.

With bilateral UAE-India trade reaching over US$85 billion in 2024, DMCC highlighted the significant impact of deepening relations on the regional trade landscape that has been catalysed by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, commented: “The UAE-India relationship is entering a defining new phase, underscored by the recent historic visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, to India.

“With bilateral trade now exceeding US$85 billion, this next chapter will be defined by rapid expansion across strategic sectors – including investment, services, infrastructure, technology and food security – as we build out a new model for inter-regional collaboration and commercial opportunities.

“This momentum is firmly mirrored at DMCC, with over 260 new Indian companies joining our district in the past 12 months – a 7 per cent year-on-year increase – and taking our total to nearly 4,000. As our trade partnership deepens, we will continue to expand the value offering of our ecosystems aligned to India’s strengths in physical commodities, high-value services and next-gen technologies as we reinforce DMCC’s status as the hub of choice for the Indian business community in Dubai.”

Held in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the roadshows highlighted the potential for Indian businesses to simplify their operations and supply chains and tap into some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

This is part of DMCC’s global ‘Made For Trade’ live roadshow programme, in which the authority visits key global markets that present opportunities for deeper collaboration.