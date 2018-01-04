DXB passenger traffic on course to reach new heights

Year to date, passenger numbers have risen 2.7 percent from the first 11 months of 2016
The two most significant contributors to passenger numbers were the Indian Subcontinent and Western Europe, which rose 7.5 percent 8 percent, respectively.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 04 Jan 2018 11:34 AM

Nearly seven million passengers travelled through Dubai International airport (DXB) in November, according to Dubai Airports’ monthly traffic report.

According to the statistics, passenger traffic at DXB reached 6,953,596, a 5.6 percent increase from the 6,581,805 passengers who used the airport during the same month in 2016. Year-to-date, passenger numbers have gone up 5.8 percent from 75,947,899 in 2016 to 80,387,442 this year.

“Over the past year, Dubai International has witnessed consistent growth in terms of passenger traffic,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said. “Given the high passenger traffic volumes we welcomed in December we anticipate ending the year on a positive note.”

The two most significant contributors to passenger numbers were the Indian Subcontinent and Western Europe, which rose 7.5 percent 8 percent, respectively, with over 1.5 million passengers traveling through the airport from each reason. These figures were also reflected in the top cities, London (310,551 passengers) and Mumbai (217,279 passengers).

For the first time in four months, Saudi Arabia climbed to the second spot in terms of passenger numbers, with 543,906 passengers, behind only India, with 999,625 passengers. The UK came in third, with 507,796 passengers.

Flight movements in November totalled 33,421, a 3.7 percent decline from the same time period in 2016. The average number of passengers per flight, however, went up 7.3 percent to 215.

DXB handled 235,651 tonnes of freight over the course of the month, a 0.4 year-on-year increase. Year-to-date, cargo volume reached 2,425,475, up 2.7 percent from the 2,362,3332 recorded in the first 11 months of 2016.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Kuwait Airways plane involved in New York collision

Kuwait Airways plane involved in New York collision

07 Jan 2018
Transport
Careem set to raise fares in Saudi Arabia

Careem set to raise fares in Saudi Arabia

04 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates flies over 59 million passengers in 2017

Emirates flies over 59 million passengers in 2017

02 Jan 2018
Transport
Tunisia restarts Emirates flights after women security row

Tunisia restarts Emirates flights after women security row

04 Jan 2018
Transport
Kuwait's army chief said to escape Bangladesh helicopter crash

Kuwait's army chief said to escape Bangladesh helicopter crash

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Free bus service set to cover Dubai metro station closure

Free bus service set to cover Dubai metro station closure

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates to operate special A380 flight for Arabian Gulf Cup final

Emirates to operate special A380 flight for Arabian Gulf Cup final

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Oman Air's bold moves bring traffic growth despite stormy 2017

Oman Air's bold moves bring traffic growth despite stormy 2017

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Gulf Navigation announces plans to raise $122m through IPO

Gulf Navigation announces plans to raise $122m through IPO

02 Jan 2018
Transport
More than 3.2m people ride Dubai public transport over New Year

More than 3.2m people ride Dubai public transport over New Year

02 Jan 2018
Transport