DXB passenger traffic on course to reach new heights

Year to date, passenger numbers have risen 2.7 percent from the first 11 months of 2016

Nearly seven million passengers travelled through Dubai International airport (DXB) in November, according to Dubai Airports’ monthly traffic report.

According to the statistics, passenger traffic at DXB reached 6,953,596, a 5.6 percent increase from the 6,581,805 passengers who used the airport during the same month in 2016. Year-to-date, passenger numbers have gone up 5.8 percent from 75,947,899 in 2016 to 80,387,442 this year.

“Over the past year, Dubai International has witnessed consistent growth in terms of passenger traffic,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said. “Given the high passenger traffic volumes we welcomed in December we anticipate ending the year on a positive note.”

The two most significant contributors to passenger numbers were the Indian Subcontinent and Western Europe, which rose 7.5 percent 8 percent, respectively, with over 1.5 million passengers traveling through the airport from each reason. These figures were also reflected in the top cities, London (310,551 passengers) and Mumbai (217,279 passengers).

For the first time in four months, Saudi Arabia climbed to the second spot in terms of passenger numbers, with 543,906 passengers, behind only India, with 999,625 passengers. The UK came in third, with 507,796 passengers.

Flight movements in November totalled 33,421, a 3.7 percent decline from the same time period in 2016. The average number of passengers per flight, however, went up 7.3 percent to 215.

DXB handled 235,651 tonnes of freight over the course of the month, a 0.4 year-on-year increase. Year-to-date, cargo volume reached 2,425,475, up 2.7 percent from the 2,362,3332 recorded in the first 11 months of 2016.