Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers

Mon 04 Jun 2018 10:21 AM GST

During Ramadan, the window of opportunity widens for brands to capture the attention of a massive audience and create meaningful connections. There is an average increase of 35.8 percent in e-commerce activity in the region during Ramadan, with night time use increasing by 78 percent.

Mobile phone adoption has transformed shopping experiences for users and during Ramadan we see a 43.2 percent increase in mobile-commerce when compared to a 5.5 percent increase in desktop activity during the Holy Month. Brands can now directly engage with customers, leveraging the latest in technology and applications to reach the right audience, optimise their purchase journey and truly reinvent how people buy online.

The Facebook statistics confirm this surge in interest. Usage on the platfrom grows by 14.8 percent across the MENA region, and surges to a 36.9 percent increase in usage at night. This translates into an extra 57.6 million hours that MENA users spend on Facebook.

With growing spends on food and household items, lifestyle products, clothing, as well as gifts particularly in the week before Eid, brands need to increase visibility to effectively leverage this heightened online consumption. To do this, they need to understand when they’re audiences are most active online.

In this edition of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Lubna Hamdan discuss the views of Shant Oknaya, group business lead of Facebook and Instagram, MENA and Pakistan, who writes for Arabian Business on how brands must understand how this surge in interest works if they want to convert it into sales.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)