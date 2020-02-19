  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Wed 19 Feb 2020 02:20 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

UAE Central Bank cracks down on misuse of home loans

CBUAE issues notice to lenders 'to stop certain unacceptable practices' involving mortgages

UAE Central Bank cracks down on misuse of home loans

The measures come as banks in the UAE are at risk once again as the property market endures it’s longest decline since a 2014 peak and non-performing loans rise.

The United Arab Emirates is cracking down on the misuse of home loans to prevent risky borrowing as an ongoing property slump weighs on banks.

The central bank issued a notice to lenders “to stop certain unacceptable practices” involving mortgages, which enabled some borrowers to use home loans for purposes other than “constructing, purchasing or renovating a house for owner occupier or investment purposes.”

“Any form of personal loans granted by banks or finance companies using property as collateral” shouldn’t be classified as mortgages, the regulator said in a statement. Lenders shouldn’t provide personal loans for longer than four years and lenders “must not take private houses as security” for this type of borrowing, it said.

The measures come as banks in the UAE are at risk once again as the property market endures it’s longest decline since a 2014 peak and non-performing loans rise. That’s prompted some lenders in the second-biggest Arab economy to ease payment terms by extending loan maturities and lowering interest rates.

In Dubai, business growth has stalled while jobs have disappeared at the fastest pace in at least a decade in the latest signs of strain on the Middle East’s commercial hub.

Still, the city state is taking steps to avoid a repetition of 2010 when a housing rout prompted some homeowners to abandon their cars, mortgage payments and flee the country. In September, the government set up a committee to manage the supply and demand of properties and ensure that private developers operate in fair environment.

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Bloomberg

Read next

Bahrain's GFH buys 70% stake in Dubai Fintech major Marshal

Emirates NBD named UAE's most valuable banking brand at $4.1bn

HSBC to cut 35,000 staff worldwide by 2023 as profits fall