UAE Central Bank cracks down on misuse of home loans

CBUAE issues notice to lenders 'to stop certain unacceptable practices' involving mortgages

The measures come as banks in the UAE are at risk once again as the property market endures it’s longest decline since a 2014 peak and non-performing loans rise.

The United Arab Emirates is cracking down on the misuse of home loans to prevent risky borrowing as an ongoing property slump weighs on banks.

The central bank issued a notice to lenders “to stop certain unacceptable practices” involving mortgages, which enabled some borrowers to use home loans for purposes other than “constructing, purchasing or renovating a house for owner occupier or investment purposes.”

“Any form of personal loans granted by banks or finance companies using property as collateral” shouldn’t be classified as mortgages, the regulator said in a statement. Lenders shouldn’t provide personal loans for longer than four years and lenders “must not take private houses as security” for this type of borrowing, it said.

The measures come as banks in the UAE are at risk once again as the property market endures it’s longest decline since a 2014 peak and non-performing loans rise. That’s prompted some lenders in the second-biggest Arab economy to ease payment terms by extending loan maturities and lowering interest rates.

In Dubai, business growth has stalled while jobs have disappeared at the fastest pace in at least a decade in the latest signs of strain on the Middle East’s commercial hub.

Still, the city state is taking steps to avoid a repetition of 2010 when a housing rout prompted some homeowners to abandon their cars, mortgage payments and flee the country. In September, the government set up a committee to manage the supply and demand of properties and ensure that private developers operate in fair environment.