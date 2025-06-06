UAE shoppers want 1-click, biometric checkouts for safer online payments: Visa

Consumers across the UAE are calling for more secure and seamless online shopping experiences, according to Visa’s latest Checkout Friction Report.

Despite the rapid growth of ecommerce and digital adoption in the region, key challenges at the checkout stage continue to hinder consumer satisfaction and business performance.

Based on a survey of more than 2,000 online shoppers across the GCC, the report shows that security concerns and complex payment steps are the top barriers to smooth transactions.

Online shopping in the UAE

In the UAE, 40 per cent of shoppers cite fear of fraud as their biggest concern, while 37 per cent are frustrated by the need to repeatedly enter card details.

Shopping frequency is high, with one in three UAE consumers buying groceries online multiple times a week, and categories like fashion, entertainment, and electronics seeing regular purchases monthly. However, friction during checkout can lead to abandoned carts and lost revenue for retailers.

Visa’s research underscores a growing preference for advanced payment technologies. A significant 67 per cent of UAE shoppers said they would adopt biometric authentication like fingerprint or face ID to check out online. Additionally, 65 per cent support a unified registration process for digital payments across websites.

The report also highlights that 82 per cent of consumers would shop online more frequently if one-click checkout options were widely available, and 66 per cent are likely to use Visa’s “Click to Pay with Biometrics” feature.

This solution simplifies online shopping by eliminating manual card entry, using secure device-based biometric authentication to speed up and protect the transaction process.

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: “Challenges in the online checkout process have direct implications for businesses, resulting in lost revenue, and hampering both customer acquisition and retention.

“Today’s consumers expect – and deserve – a more seamless and secure eCommerce experience. That’s why Visa is working with partners to enable solutions like Click to Pay, which leverages biometrics and tokenisation to eliminate key pain points and deliver a more convenient shopping experience.

“Improving these moments not only drives business results but also builds on the UAE government’s achievements in building a seamless, secure digital economy”.