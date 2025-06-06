UAE student rules; Dubai road projects; Inside the Wynn Al Marjan resort; Dubai real estate analysis 10 things

UAE student rules, a Dubai education boom and major real estate projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have made the headlines this week.

Catch up on 10 of the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE announces new rules for overseas students

The UAE has announced new rules for students looking to study overseas as it looks to enhance employment prospects for future graduates.

The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD) has approved a set of criteria for Emirati students who wish to pursue their higher education outside the UAE. The criteria aim to enhance student’s competence and readiness to enter the job market, and to regulate international scholarship options in accordance with the UAE’s aspirations, national plans, priority sectors, and future developments, thereby supporting the optimal investment in Emirati talents.

Through this initiative, the Council aims to empower students to make well-informed decisions based on clear criteria that ensures the quality of selected programs and academic institutions. It also seeks to enhance the value of the qualifications they obtain, supporting their future career opportunities both within the UAE and abroad.

RTA announces new roads and bridges on major roads in Dubai

Dubai announces major road project with new tunnels in Jumeirah

Dubai has announced a major road and traffic scheme to upgrade journeys for passengers around Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Al Khail Road.

In line with the directives of the leadership to accelerate the development of road infrastructure and expand traffic capacity across Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced an integrated urban project to upgrade Umm Suqeim Street, from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road. The project is designed to enhance traffic flow in support of the emirate’s comprehensive development, address the demands of urban expansion and population growth, and to improve the overall quality of life for both residents and visitors.

It complements works currently underway to upgrade Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Al Khail Road to Emirates Road, ultimately enabling uninterrupted traffic flow from Jumeirah to Al Qudra Road over a total distance of 20km.

Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated gaming resort, is scheduled to open its doors to the public in early 2027. Image: Supplied

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas-style UAE expansion

The much-anticipated Wynn Al Marjan resort is well on its way to becoming the UAE’s first integrated gaming resort, extending the experience to the Middle East and beyond. With construction currently 60 per cent complete, the resort is scheduled to open its doors to the public in early 2027.

Arabian Business was among the first publications granted access to insights into Wynn’s operations in Las Vegas, to understand how this vast enterprise will be translated 8,000 miles away in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Walking into the Wynn Las Vegas, the opulence and sheer scale is unmistakable – in fact, it is record-breaking, with the hotel being one of the biggest globally. The 50,000 sq. ft. property – encompassing both the Wynn and Encore resort, although different, seamlessly operates as one with a total of 4,500 rooms.

The off-plan sector maintained confidence with a 13 per cent increase in average sales price month-on-month and a 20 per cent rise year-on-year. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai real estate: Villa, townhouse prices soar 92% in three years as property market booms

Dubai Land Department (DLD) recorded AED 54 billion in property sales transactions across Dubai in May, representing an 11 per cent increase from the previous month, a new report finds.

Villa and townhouse prices have increased by 92 per cent since May 2022, rising from AED3,475,523 to AED6,682,023 over three years, Allsopp & Allsopp said in an emailed statement.

These properties saw a 35 per cent price increase within the last year alone across villa and townhouse communities, according to DLD data.

Abu Dhabi real estate developer Aldar launches massive $10.9bn Fahid Island project between Yas and Saadiyat

Abu Dhabi real estate: Aldar announces $10.9bn Fahid Island development with plan for 6,000 homes

Aldar has launched a massive new Abu Dhabi island real estate development project as it plans 6,000 new residences in the city.

Aldar unveiled the masterplan for Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi, which has an 11km coastline and a gross development value of more than AED40bn ($10.9bn). The development will have 4.6km of pristine beachfront on one side of the island and mangrove forests on the other.

Every part of the 2.7 million sq m island is no more than a five-minute walk to the water’s edge, creating a vibrant island culture complete with refined coastal residences, curated leisure, and 5-star hospitality. Aldar has also partnered with a leading international institution to introduce an elevated education experience to Fahid Island in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a regional hub for excellence in education.

Property prices reached AED1,535 per square foot, up 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and nearly 16 per cent higher than in the first quarter of 2024. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai real estate: 73,000 homes to be delivered in 2025 as property sales hit $31bn

Dubai will add 73,000 residential units to its housing stock this year, with 300,000 units expected by the end of 2028, according to research from property consultant Cavendish Maxwell.

The emirate recorded 42,000 property sales transactions worth AED114.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, despite a 10 per cent decline compared to the final quarter of 2024. Sales increased 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“Dubai’s property market is on track for a modest annual increase in terms of sales volumes and values, but there are indications that prices are beginning to stabilise. 2025 began with a brief dip in prices per sq ft, followed by a steady recovery. While prices are still on the up, the pace is showing signs of slowing down. For example, the average quarterly price increase for 2023 and 2024 was 4 per cent, compared to a 2.8 per cent rise in Q1 this year against Q4 2024,” Ronan Arthur, MRICS, Director and Head of Residential Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell said.

Dubai real estate sector sets record $18.2bn sales in single month with $82m Palm Jumeirah villa leading spree

The Dubai real estate market set a new all-time monthly sales record of AED66.8bn ($18.2bn) in May, a 49.9 per cent increase in value on the same month last year, according to a market update issued by fäm Properties.

The data reveals that last month’s total of 18,693 transactions also made it the second best-selling month on record in terms of volume.

Fäm Properties CEO Firas Al Msaddi said the data from DXBinteract underlines the strength and stability of a market which is evolving, without any broad threat of oversupply in the residential sector, but now facing an undersupply of office space.

Ajman Ports will undergo major investment as it looks to establish transport and logistics sector

Ajman announces $272m port investment

Ajman Ports will undergo major upgrades as it looks to establish itself as a growing transport and logistics hub.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Port and Customs Ajman (DPC), and Hutchison Ports, a global port investor, developer and operator, for the expansion and development of Ajman Port’s infrastructure with a joint investment worth AED1bn ($272m).

Under the MoU, a development plan will be drawn up for Ajman Port in accordance with the best global practices.

Dubai student boom as 29% surge in international enrolment signals new global education hotspot

With new universities, a major rise in foreign students, and world-class infrastructure, Dubai is rewriting the rules on global higher education.

Dubai is making bold moves on the world stage — not just in finance or real estate, but now as a rising education superpower.

Latest data from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) reveals a 29 per cent spike in international student enrolment, with more than 42,000 students now studying across 41 licensed institutions. Four new international campuses opened this year alone.

Dubai remains a top choice for global investors, with Ramadan proving to be a dynamic period for real estate activity. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai real estate market stabilising; investors confident in long-term growth

The Dubai real estate market is entering a healthy “stabilisation phase” and investors are confident in long-term projects, according to brokerage and developer Asico.

Following a period of remarkable growth where residential property prices surged by approximately 60 per cent between 2022 and early 2025, driven by strong international investor interest, the market is now entering a phase of stabilisation in 2025, said Asico.

This transition indicates a move towards a more balanced and sustainable trajectory.