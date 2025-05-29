FTI Consulting expands to Riyadh with new office in King Abdullah Financial District

FTI Consulting, a global advisory firm for corporate services, announced the opening of a new office in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh .

The move to a new, larger office underscores the firm’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and plans to build on its existing capabilities in the region to further support a growing client base, the company said.

FTI Consulting has operated in Saudi Arabia for more than a decade and obtained a Regional Headquarters Licence in February 2024.

The firm provides a range of business advisory services to domestic and international corporations in both the public and private sectors.

“Establishing a presence in King Abdullah Financial District represents a major strategic milestone for FTI Consulting in the region,” said Antoine Nasr, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting in the Middle East.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable economic transformation, and our clients increasingly seek on-the-ground expertise to navigate this evolving landscape,” he said.

Commenting on FTI Consulting’s move, Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), said the move comes at a time when the global management consulting market is experiencing significant expansion.

“This global trend is mirrored in Saudi Arabia, where the need for consultancy services is rising as the Kingdom continues its economic transformation,” he said.

Alobaida said that with Saudi Arabia’s private sector now contributing 47 per cent to GDP, surpassing the 2024 target, the need for business, management and strategy consulting services is growing steadily.