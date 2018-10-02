Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah Living project to break ground in 2019

Madinat Jumeirah Living will mirror the look and feel of Madinat Jumeirah Resort, reflecting Dubai’s early cultural heritage.

Dubai Holding unveils 3.85 million sq ft development comprising residential clusters, all connected through shaded pedestrian walkways and jogging paths

Dubai Holding has unveiled Madinat Jumeirah Living, a major new landmark in the city’s prime Madinat Jumeirah district.

The 3.85 million sq ft development comprises residential clusters, all connected through shaded pedestrian walkways and jogging paths.

Dubai Holding said the pedestrian centric, environmentally friendly development has been designed with safety at its core, limiting car access to designated drop off areas, basement and residents parking.

The project will break ground in 2019 and will be developed in phases over 30 months, a statement said.

The project will also include a community centre, retail, day care centres, play areas, parks and open spaces, gyms and swimming pools and kilometres of shaded walkways, jogging and cycling paths.

Video of The UAE&#039;s most interesting real estate developers

Madinat Jumeirah Living is located where Jumeirah Beach Road and Umm Suqeim Road meet, opposite Madinat Jumeirah Resort and overlooking some of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

Dubai Holding added that Madinat Jumeirah Living will mirror the look and feel of Madinat Jumeirah Resort, reflecting Dubai’s early cultural heritage. It will be directly connected to Souq Madinat Jumeirah via an airconditioned pedestrian bridge.

Madinat Jumeirah continues to be one of the most popular destinations in Dubai, welcoming over 2.8 million visitors in the first half of 2018 alone.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Habbai, chairman at Dubai Holding said: “Madinat Jumeirah Living is a natural extension to the hugely successful entertainment, hospitality, retail, tourism and lifestyle proposition of the Madinat Jumeriah resort, which we have built and enhanced over the years.

"Dubai Holding is now elevating the masterplan of the prime Jumeira district, taking it further to both address the demand of luxury living and to fully realise its potential as a truly holistic and world-class destination.”