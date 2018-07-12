Saudi football fan said to have been swindled out of $250k

The incident happened the day before Saudi Arabia were to play Egypt in Volgograd in their final World Cup group phase match, which Saudi Arabia won 2-1. (AFP/Gerry Images)

Russian authorities reportedly identify a Lebanese suspect over crime which happened in central Moscow

A Saudi football fan has reportedly been swindled out of the equivalent of $250,000 in Russia.

Russian authorities have identified a Lebanese suspect, according to the Interfax news agency.

The Lebanese man had reportedly promised the Saudi fan that he would organise a flight from Moscow to the southern Russian city of Volgograd for him and his friends, the agency said, citing police.

Authorities believe the Saudi man gave the Lebanese suspect $110,000 and 120,000 euros in central Moscow on June 24,.

