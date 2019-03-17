Transguard investigates employee after he praises NZ attacks on social media

The employee reportedly called for similar attacks on other mosques, according to local media

Dubai-based Transguard Group is investigating an employee for posting insensitive remarks about the deadly attacks on two mosques in New Zealand, according to local media reports.

According to Gulf News, the employee – a safety and security officer at Transguard Group – expressed his approval of the attacks and said he believed similar shootings should be conducted at other mosques.

“We are currently investigating the matter; however, the opinion expressed by [the individual] is his and his alone,” a senior company representative is quoted as saying by the newspaper. “Transguard in no way supports his position and we stand with the UAE in condemning [the] attack on New Zealand.”

The representative added that the matter is being investigated and will be dealt with by the company.

Over the course of the last several years, a number of UAE-based employees have faced disciplinary measures from their employers after inappropriate social media posts.

Last year, for example, a rigging supervisor in Abu Dhabi was fired after threatening to kill Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and do harm to his family.

Under the UAE’s cybercrime laws, people who post abusive content on social media can face jail time and fines of up to AED 3 million.