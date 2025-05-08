Dubai launches ‘Mushrif Hub’ with 50km mountain bike track

Dubai Municipality has launched ‘Mushrif Hub’, a new recreational destination in Mushrif National Park that combines natural surroundings with sports facilities and entertainment options.

The hub features the longest mountain bike track in central Dubai, spanning 50 kilometres across three difficulty levels – green for beginners, blue for intermediate riders, and red for professionals.

#DubaiMunicipality has launched Mushrif Hub in the heart of Mushrif Park, an integrated destination offering a variety of activities, services, and facilities, allowing all visitors to enjoy a unique blend of entertainment and sports.#DubaiMoreLiveable pic.twitter.com/ityUs1OSMG — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) May 7, 2025

A 9.7-kilometre mountain walking track, the first of its kind in Dubai’s centre, has also been created with multi-level paths to accommodate users of varying abilities, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The development includes cafés, restaurants, a chapel, changing rooms, and shower facilities. New lighting systems have been installed to extend operating hours into the evening.

“The Mushrif Hub initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to enhancing the attractiveness and leadership of Dubai through the development of integrated, high-quality public spaces. This new destination brings together recreational, sporting and cultural elements in a natural setting, offering a diverse and inclusive experience for residents and visitors. Our goal is to strengthen the community’s connection with nature while supporting a healthier, more active lifestyle and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live and visit,” Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality said.

The project forms part of Dubai Municipality’s wider strategy to upgrade public parks across the emirate to improve residents’ wellbeing and quality of life.

The hub will host sporting events including cycling and running competitions, creating opportunities for government and private sector organisations to arrange various activities encouraging community participation in a natural setting.