Qatar real estate sales top $147m in early July, with strong activity in Doha, Lusail, and The Pearl

Qatar’s real estate sector is maintaining strong momentum, with the value of sales contracts from June 29 to July 3 reaching QR535.28m ($147m), according to the latest weekly bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

During the same period, residential unit sales alone accounted for QR47.65m ($13.1m), reflecting steady demand across key housing segments.

The list of traded properties during the week included vacant plots of land, residential buildings and homes, residential compounds, commercial buildings and individual residential units.

Qatar real estate growth

This diversity highlights Qatar’s balanced property market, catering to both end-users and investors seeking opportunities in different asset classes.

Sales activity was heavily concentrated in the following municipalities and locations:

Doha

Al Rayyan

Umm Salal

Al Daayen

Al Wakrah

Al Shamal

High-value locations such as The Pearl, Lusail 69, and Ghar Thuaileb also saw significant transactions, reaffirming their status as preferred destinations for upscale residential and mixed-use developments.

The latest figure represents a notable increase from the previous week (June 22–26), when registered sales contracts totalled over QR374m ($102.75m).

This upward trend signals a resilient real estate market amid ongoing infrastructure growth and investor interest.