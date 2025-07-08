UAE-led operation dismantles Amazon crime rings and seizes $64m in illicit assets

The UAE-led Operation Green Shield has dismantled multiple cross-border criminal networks operating across the Amazon Basin, resulting in 94 arrests and the seizure of illicit assets worth more than $64m.

Spearheaded by the UAE Ministry of Interior through its International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), the campaign marks a new benchmark in tackling climate-related crimes.

Over a two-week period, more than 1,500 officers across Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru conducted 350 coordinated field operations, supported by a central command centre in Bogotá and cutting-edge geospatial technology.

UAE busts Amazon crime gangs

Key results of Operation Green Shield, include:

94 suspects arrested

$64m in assets seized

310 tonnes of illegally extracted minerals confiscated

3,800 m³ of illegal timber seized

More than 2,100 live animals rescued

6,350 deceased specimens recovered

530 units of heavy equipment impounded

Authorities also disrupted major syndicates, including Colombia’s notorious Clan del Golfo and Peru’s Los Depredadores del Oriente gang, which was involved in wildlife trafficking and responsible for the illegal capture of 1,400 animals.

Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior and Coordinator of the I2LEC Centre, praised the results and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to leading climate-related law enforcement globally.

She stated that Operation Green Shield stands as a landmark achievement in climate-focused international enforcement.

She added: “The scale and speed of the outcomes reflect not only the strength of regional cooperation but also the growing determination of governments to treat environmental crimes as a top security issue.

“From rescuing thousands of animals to disrupting illicit economies worth tens of millions of dollars, the outcomes of Operation Green Shield send a clear message about the power of coordinated enforcement. I2LEC remains committed to enabling countries to act, share intelligence, and achieve meaningful gains for our environment and future generations.”

بتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة بأهمية حماية البيئة واستدامة مواردها، تواصل دولة الإمارات تنفيذ مبادرتها العالمية “إنفاذ القانون من أجل المناخ” (I2LEC)، التي أُطلقت بالشراكة مع مكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة (UNODC) خلال مؤتمر “كوب 28” عام 2023، بهدف تعزيز قدرات أجهزة… pic.twitter.com/d4g9mapu0P — سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) July 8, 2025

Operation Green Shield also showcased the use of advanced tools like Esri’s ArcGIS Mission, enabling real-time tracking and secure communication in remote jungle areas.

The I2LEC Centre played a critical role in coordinating intelligence, synchronising enforcement across borders, and providing vital equipment to participating forces.

The campaign builds on the momentum of Operation Green Justice in 2024, strengthening partnerships and reinforcing I2LEC’s vision to treat environmental crime as a top-tier global security threat.

South American praise for UAE efforts

Senior officials from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador praised the UAE’s leadership:

Colombia’s National Police hailed progress against illegal mining and fuel theft

Ecuador’s police said their first I2LEC operation marked a turning point in cross-border enforcement

Peru affirmed its long-term commitment to Amazon protection

Brazil expressed pride in disrupting gold mining operations and reaffirmed its commitment to environmental integrity

Launched in 2023 by the UAE Ministry of Interior and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), I2LEC has already trained over 2,000 officers, supported global operations, and positioned the UAE as a leader in climate-related enforcement.