Over 2,500 companies sign on as Expo 2020 Dubai ticket resellers

For Expo 2020 Dubai, more than 2,500 online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from over 100 countries have signed on as authorised ticket resellers, organisers said at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 on Sunday.

Authorised ticket resellers will offer a range of travel packages based on budgets and preferences.

Expo 2020 Dubai will open in October after being postponed a year because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is less than five months away from gathering the world for a global celebration of human ingenuity – one that promises an extraordinary experience for visitors of all ages, nationalities and interests – and a strong, international network of ATRs is integral to achieving this,” said Sumathi Ramanathan, vice president, market strategy & sales, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event will run through the end of March, and earlier this year Expo 2020 opened Terra, the sustainability pavilion, to preview what is to come during the six-month event.

More than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – are set to attend Expo 2020, the first world fair to take place in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

Earlier this month, 370 delegates from around the globe met for the final Expo international participants meeting.

Expo’s sixth IPM was the final gathering of nations, multilateral organisations, academic institutions, and corporations before Expo 2020 Dubai opens in October.

The Expo, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade, is meant to be one of the biggest events globally this year and generate billions of dollars for the government. The event will start on October 1, a year later than was originally planned, with the city still aiming for 25 million visits to the site.

The UAE has one of the fastest vaccination rates in the world and the country’s health authority said last month that it may consider imposing movement restrictions on people who haven’t yet taken a vaccine despite being eligible for one.