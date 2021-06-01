New Zealand reveals theme for its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

New Zealand revealed on Tuesday, through a new video trailer, the guiding theme for its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion, four months ahead of the mega event.

The theme Care for People and Place – inspired by the indigenous environmental ethos of kaitiakitanga, the understanding that humans and nature are inextricably connected – will guide all the engagement, activities, and events undertaken by New Zealand at Expo 2020.

“As an inclusive and multicultural society, New Zealand takes a long-term, multi-generational view to both social and environmental issues, some of which can be seen in the video footage,” said Clayton Kimpton, New Zealand’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our pavilion experience at Expo 2020 will demonstrate how we apply Care for People and Place to all facets of life, particularly when it comes to business, social inclusion, women’s empowerment, youth development, food production and agriculture, our primary export sector. We believe this approach is helping to unlock significant economic advantage for New Zealand to leverage at Expo 2020,” he continued.

Expo 2020 Dubai presents an opportunity for New Zealand to build on its international brand and generate economic benefits through increased trade and investment, particularly for its rapidly growing export sectors of agritech, healthcare, manufacturing and food and beverage, according to a statement by the country. New Zealand exporters are expected to travel to Dubai during the six months of Expo 2020 to engage with international business leaders, promote innovations and seek investment.

The New Zealand pavilion includes a full-service restaurant operated by Emirates Flight Catering, and named “Tiaki” meaning to care, safeguard, protect and preserve the land and sea.

Beyond the design, experience and restaurant in the New Zealand pavilion, Care for People and Place is also demonstrated through the country’s programming, entertainment and business interactions at Expo 2020.

Care for People and Place also extends to future generations through extensive learning experiences and opportunities to be showcased at Expo 2020, including programmes for young entrepreneurs and trainee chefs.

Along with the support of youth, empowering women and promoting gender equality is another area where New Zealand will be demonstrating Care for People and Place. As a country with a long-standing commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, New Zealand will use its experience to lead a special event in conjunction with International Women’s Day in March called ChangemakeHER, which will see inspirational females from around the world share their tales, experiences, and learnings in the hopes of inspiring future female leaders.