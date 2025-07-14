PIF launches Tasama to boost Saudi entrepreneurship and tech ecosystem

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has officially launched Tasama Business Services Company, a national platform aimed at transforming the Kingdom’s business services landscape and accelerating growth across both public and private sectors.

The launch follows the merger of BIAC—a startup incubator and accelerator formerly owned by TAQNIA, another PIF portfolio company—with the PIF’s Shared Services Centre, creating a new national champion for integrated business services.

Tasama will offer a comprehensive suite of services for startups in Saudi Arabia, including:

Accounting and financial support

Human resources and procurement services

Digital solutions and innovation platforms

Startup incubation and acceleration

Workspace and co-working solutions

The company is designed to support local businesses in both their startup and growth phases while also enabling international companies headquartered in Saudi Arabia to operate more efficiently.

Tasama CEO Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Jasser said the company seeks to elevate the business services sector as a strategic industry in the Kingdom and actively contribute to economic diversification by supporting vital sectors. He emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering innovation, empowering national talent, and developing Saudi capabilities, building on the achievements of BIAC in the public and private sectors.

He added that Tasama aims to play a pivotal role in developing the business services sector, becoming a key partner in shaping its future and promoting the growth of the technology ecosystem and business environment in the Kingdom.

The launch aligns with the PIF’s strategic ambitions to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, strengthen its technology and business ecosystems, and enhance private sector participation.

Tasama will also help attract and support foreign companies establishing their regional headquarters in the Kingdom—a key goal under the government’s regional HQ programme.