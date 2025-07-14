Saudi Arabia tops global ranking for tourism spending growth in Q1 2025

Saudi Arabia has been ranked first in the world for the growth of international tourism receipts in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the World Tourism Barometer published by UN Tourism in May.

The Kingdom also placed third globally in the growth of international tourist arrivals and second in the Middle East, reaffirming its emergence as a major force in global tourism.

In Q1 2025, Saudi Arabia recorded a 102 per cent increase in international tourist arrivals compared to Q1 2019—an extraordinary figure that far exceeds:

The global average of just 3 per cent

The Middle East regional average of 44 per cent

Saudi tourism boom

The data underscores Saudi Arabia’s rapid transformation into a leading global tourism destination, driven by major investments in infrastructure, hospitality, cultural attractions, and regulatory reforms under Saudi Vision 2030.

Officials say this growth highlights the country’s unwavering commitment to diversifying its economy and becoming a top choice for international travellers.

From record-breaking visitor numbers to the rise of mega-projects like NEOM, The Red Sea, and Diriyah Gate, the Kingdom continues to reshape its tourism landscape and redefine its place on the global travel map.