DP World to invest $800m in Syria’s Port of Tartus under 30-year concession deal

Dubai-based global trade giant DP World has signed a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to develop and operate the Port of Tartus in Syria, marking a major milestone in the country’s post-conflict economic recovery.

Under the deal with Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, DP World will invest $800m over the concession period to upgrade Tartus’s infrastructure, transforming it into a strategic regional trade hub linking Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The agreement was signed in Damascus in the presence of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, DP World Chairman and Group CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and Syrian Ports Authority Chairman Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi.

The deal is seen as a critical step in Syria’s economic reintegration after years of conflict and underinvestment.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, said: “This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to enabling global trade and creating resilient supply chains. We see strong potential in Tartus to serve as a vital trade gateway and look forward to strengthening regional connectivity and economic opportunity through this investment.

“We believe in the power of trade to help drive long-term stability and prosperity for Syria and the region.”

DP World Syria development plans:

Major infrastructure upgrades for container and general cargo terminals

Installation of advanced cargo-handling equipment and digital systems

Expansion into breakbulk, roll-on/roll-off traffic, and inland logistics services

Potential development of free zones and transit corridors

Located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, Tartus is the country’s second-largest port, with a strategic location linking Europe, the Levant, and North Africa. The upgrade will boost Syria’s capacity to handle diverse cargo types and improve its competitiveness in regional trade networks.

Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, Chairman of Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, said: “This agreement marks an important step forward for the Port of Tartus and Syria’s maritime sector. Partnering with DP World will allow us to modernise and strengthen the efficiency of our trade infrastructure as we continue to rebuild key trade lanes, support the national economy and provide more opportunities for the Syrian people.

“The agreement reflects our shared vision to transform Tartus into a strategic gateway linking Syria with regional and international markets, and it will pave the way for sustainable growth for years to come.”

With operations in over 75 countries and 9.2 per cent of global container traffic, DP World is a leader in global logistics infrastructure. The Tartus project adds to its expanding portfolio in the Middle East and underscores its strategy to invest in long-term trade growth and resilient supply chains.