In pictures: Saudi Arabia ends coronavirus curfew
Saudi Arabia on Sunday ended a nationwide coronavirus curfew and lifted restrictions on businesses, including hair salons and cinemas, after three months of stringent curbs, despite a spike in infections.
Saudi Arabia resume all commercial activities and lift restrictions on movement even as coronavirus cases show no signs of easing.
Curfew was lifted across the nation from 6am on Sunday.
International travel and the Muslim pilgrimage known as Umrah will continue to be banned.
Social distancing remains in place and wearing of masks is mandatory.
Reopening of hair salons and cinemas across the kingdom with strict guidelines on social distancing.
Gatherings can’t exceed 50 people.
On Sunday, the total number of infections rose to 157,612, while the death toll climbed to 1,267, according to data from the health ministry.
But the decision to lift restrictions comes amid the kingdom's worst economic crisis in decades as it grapples with the twin blow of low oil prices and the impact of the virus.
Prayers were also allowed to resume in mosques in the holy city of Mecca.
The kingdom, which has the highest reported coronavirus infections in the Gulf.
