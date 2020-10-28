Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
In pictures: Inside Expo 2020 Dubai’s only on-site hotel
By ITP
Homegrown hotel brand will feature 312 king, twin and accessible Rover Rooms, as well as 19 Rover suites
A homegrown hotel brand that can be found at the heart of communities across Dubai – Rove Hotels made the very special announcement that it will be the only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be taking place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. All photos courtesy of Rove Hotels
The Rove team is looking forward to catering to the diverse needs of visitors from all over the world as the one and only hotel destination inside Expo 2020.
The only hotel at Expo 2020 will boast several F&B outlets, including The Daily, a grab&go Rove Café and The Bar, along with a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking the Al Wasl Plaza, 100% sustainable in-room amenities, a 24-hour gym, prayer rooms, and more.
The Rove Expo 2020 hotel – part of the Rove brand – will feature 312 king, twin and accessible Rover Rooms, as well as 19 Rover suites.
Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “This is a significant step forward in the development of the Expo 2020 site. An on-site hotel is a great addition to the world-class facilties we are creating to welcome people from all around the world to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.”
“This exciting hotel will no doubt boost the already huge appeal of such a historical and major event for the UAE, and offer Expo 2020 visitors a new and innovative type of hospitality option at the heart of the Expo site,” said Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi, Board Director of Rove Hotels. Image: WAM
