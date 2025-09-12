Abu Dhabi launches Golden Food Product List to fast-track imports and cut costs

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) , in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Customs, has launched the Golden Food Product List initiative to streamline food imports, strengthen trade flows, and uphold the emirate’s reputation for world-class food safety standards.

The initiative prioritises products with a proven compliance record, allowing them to clear customs faster through pre-clearance at border crossings.

Companies included on the list benefit from reduced waiting times, lower logistical costs, and expedited market entry, while inspectors can focus on higher-risk products.

Abu Dhabi food imports

Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said the initiative balances ease of trade with robust safety standards.

He said: “The initiative boosts the emirate’s economy by encouraging imports through border crossings. It also highlights the integrated efforts between ADAFSA and Abu Dhabi Customs to advance the business ecosystem, thereby promoting Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading investment and trade hub.”

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, praised the partnership as a model of government integration, adding that the Golden List will enhance border efficiency, cut operational expenses for importers, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global logistics hub.

To qualify, companies must meet strict criteria, including five consecutive compliant shipments, valid health certification from the country of origin, and advance import requests submitted through the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP) at least 24 hours before shipment.

Listed products will bypass physical inspection, but any violations or food-related alerts will result in immediate delisting.

The Golden Food Product List reflects the emirate’s strategy to increase competitiveness, support economic diversification, and foster trust between regulators and the private sector while safeguarding food safety.