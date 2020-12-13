Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
No time to shop? We take a look at some of the finest presents a CEO can get
By ITP
For the executive who has everything, a grown-up toy or trinket from Aston Martin may well be the ultimate seasonal gift this winter
For the executive who has everything
AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior
Limited to just 100, this is the ultimate expression of automotive art for the true motorbike connoisseur. From AED471,143
Racing Simulator AMR-C01
This next-level gadget by Curv Racing Simulators is pretty much up there when it comes to virtual reality for the home, and allows the driver to fully immerse in the world of competitive racing. Just 150 of these are available.
From AED279,796
No Time To Die T-shirts
Celebrating perhaps the most eagerly anticipated Bond film in modern memory, these soft, luxurious t-shirts feature Aston Martin cars and the famous 007 logo.
From AED189
Lego Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5
An activity for all the family, the fiendishly fun Lego Creator collection adds a stunning replica of the Aston Martin DB5 to its offering, complete with machine guns in the front fenders, just like the iconic model seen in the James Bond films. FromAED681
