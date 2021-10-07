Dubai telecoms giant EITC names new chairman

Telecoms giant Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), which operates in the UAE under the Du brand, on Thursday announced the election of a new board chairman.

The company’s board of directors has unanimously elected Malek Sultan Al Malek as chairman with immediate effect to replace Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini.

Al Malek is described as one of the leading business figures in the UAE, and holds key economic and cultural positions including CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management, which operates business parks in the emirate.

He also holds the position of director general of the Dubai Development Authority, affiliated to the Government of Dubai, which contributes to enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness.

Al Malek also serves on the boards of several institutions in the UAE, including the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, the Higher Colleges of Technology, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Library.

He said: “The UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global center for business and achieve advanced positions in various economic indicators, including ease of establishing business, quality of life, and others. Over the past years, the telecommunications sector has played a pivotal role in these achievements, and the sector will also have an important role in achieving future economic and development goals.

“I look forward to working with the members of the board of directors and the management team of the company to continue what His Excellency Al Hussaini has provided to achieve the company’s strategic goals, and to consolidate a corporate culture that focuses on innovation and efficiency and enhance the customer experience.”

EITC was founded in 2005 and is the UAE’s second licensed telecommunications operator.