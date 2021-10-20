Nominees revealed for the Time Out Dubai Nightlife Awards 2021

Ready to discover the very best bars, pubs and nightspots in Dubai? You don’t have much longer to wait, as Dubai’s best nights out are soon to be revealed at the Time Out Dubai Nightlife Awards 2021.

This will be the 11th time the awards have been held – and this year there are 23 categories honouring the very best nightlife destinations in Dubai.

For 2021 the Time Out Dubai Nightlife Awards has evolved to match the changing nightlife scene in the city. Over the past 12 months, going out in Dubai has continued to shape-shift, but the nightlife industry has come back with a bang.

So, fresh for 2021, they have new categories including Best Show, Best Entertainment Venue, Best Evening Brunch, Best Bar for Hops, Best Off-Beat Nightspot, Best Irish Bar, Best Hops Garden and Best Luxe Outdoor Bar.

At Time Out Dubai the team of reviewers has been out and about all over the city, every night of the week, checking out the top bars, pubs, lounges and more.

And they do it all anonymously, too, so they can tell you, without any bias (or influence from third parties) where you need to be going for a top night out. They pay their our own drinks, and get the same experience as you.

And if it’s out there, it’s on their radar. They’ve been to pubs, lounges, dinner shows, happy hours, party brunches, evening brunches, ladies’ nights and more.

The shortlists are short because they represent the best of the city and they can be viewed here.

Winners will be revealed on Wednesday November 24 at a private, closed-door gala dinner at W Dubai – The Palm, followed by a huge after-party that everyone’s invited to. Stay tuned for details.

For event table bookings and prices, please contact tablebookings@timeoutdubai.com. For event queries, contact joseph.oakley@itp.com.