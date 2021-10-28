Dubai Financial Market Company reports Q3 results, earning AED38.1m

Dubai Financial Market Company PJSC on Thursday said it earned AED38.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to AED120.1m in the same period in 2020 when Covid-19 affected global markets. In 2019, the company posted AED95.5m in net profit in the first nine months.

Total revenue reached AED183.1m in the first nine months of 2021, compared to AED271m in the same period last year.

“The market capitalisation of DFM-listed securities has increased 15 percent to AED392.2 billion and the general index advanced by 14.2 percent in spite of the 23.7 percent decline in trading value to AED38.7bn compared to its level during the corresponding period of 2020,” Essa Kazim, chairman of the DFM said.

The DFM waived the minimum trading commission from September 1 as part of efforts to stimulate and streamline trading, and during the company extended trading hours by an additional hour, which came into effect at the beginning of October.

“The DFM has attracted numerous retail and institutional investors alike adding up 3,799 new investors to the market, including 467 institutions and bringing total number of its investor base to 849,572 investors from 208 nationalities at the end of September 2021. Foreign investors accounted for 66 percent of the new investors, representing 81 percent of the new institutions that have joined the market this year,” Kazim said.