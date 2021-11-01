UAE’s Etisalat records 2% increase in revenues for Q3

UAE telco giant Etisalat Group has revealed a two percent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues for the third quarter of the year.

According to its latest financial results, revenues reached AED13.3 billion ($3.6bn) in Q3, while consolidated net profit after Federal Royalty hit AED2.4bn ($653.5m), a one percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The UAE subscriber base reached to 12 million, while Etisalat Group aggregate subscribers totalled 155.4 million representing a year-on-year increase of 4 percent.

Hatem Dowidar, CEO, Etisalat Group, said: ”We look at the future confidently with a positive outlook for our operations despite the various global macro-economic factors that are reshaping the business environment across our footprint. We will continue to channel our efforts towards enabling private and public sectors digital transformation journeys while equipping our operations with the next generation of technologies like AI and robotics to drive efficiencies.

“Etisalat mobile network reasserted its leadership as the fastest globally due to our sincere efforts in consistently pushing boundaries and delivering added value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”