Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes three million visitors since opening

Almost three million visitors have passed through the gates of Expo 2020 Dubai since the global showcase opened to the world at the start of October.

Visitor numbers include over 100,000 school children, with the event having already played host to a number of country national days – Antigua and Barbuda, Indonesia, Colombia, and the Netherlands – as well as UAE Flag Day, which was marked by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Expo’s Diwali celebrations also drew huge crowds as citizens, residents and visitors to the emirate joined to commemorate the festival of lights.

The number of virtual visits to Expo 2020 Dubai has amounted to 14.8 million since 1 October.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31, 2022, under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.