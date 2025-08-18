Dubai RTA sets strict safety rules for school buses as new academic year begins

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has called on all school bus operators to be fully prepared for the start of the 2025–2026 academic year, ensuring the highest safety and service standards for students across the emirate.

In line with its vision of becoming “The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility,” RTA highlighted the vital role of the school transport sector in supporting families and strengthening trust in public services.

The Authority emphasised the importance of adopting modern technologies to enhance safety and well-being on board, while also urging strict compliance with all health and safety requirements to create a secure and supportive learning environment.

School bus safety in Dubai

RTA noted that health and safety remain central pillars of its Back-to-School programme. Specialised teams regularly monitor the compliance of bus operators and schools through inspection campaigns, ensuring adherence to Dubai’s school transport laws and safety protocols.

Bus operators and school administrations are required to maintain safe, comfortable conditions for students, drivers, and supervisors alike.

Drivers are instructed to follow traffic regulations rigorously, particularly in areas around schools, to help reduce congestion and avoid obstructing traffic flow.

The RTA also mandates intensive training programmes for drivers and bus attendants, focusing on professional standards of student care and safe driving practices.

Attendants are required to guide students safely when boarding and alighting, escorting them to the nearest point to their homes.

The Authority commended school operators and administrations for their ongoing efforts to safeguard students and maintain communication with parents, ensuring reassurance about their children’s safety during daily commutes.