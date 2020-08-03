We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Mon 3 Aug 2020

By Staff writer

Abu Dhabi opens walk-in facility for Covid-19 vaccine trial

Abu Dhabi residents who want to volunteer can visit the facility directly without making an appointment

Abu Dhabi opens walk-in facility for Covid-19 vaccine trial

ADNEC has the size and resources to process up to 1,000 volunteers a day and the walk-in facility will be open daily from 8am to 8pm. Image: Twitter/@AShot4Humanity

Abu Dhabi has opened a new purpose-built, walk-in registration, screening and testing facility at ADNEC for volunteers who want to participate in the world’s first clinical Phase III trial of an inactivated vaccine to combat Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi residents who want to volunteer can visit the facility without making an appointment, which also applies to people who have already registered online but have not yet had a follow-up call.

If eligible, volunteers will be invited to return in a few days to take the first shot of the vaccine.

ADNEC has the size and resources to process up to 1,000 volunteers a day, and the walk-in facility will be open daily from 8am to 8pm.

The Phase III clinical trial for the inactivated vaccine follows the success of the Phase I and Phase II trials conducted by Sinopharm in China, which resulted in 100% of the volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days.

Phase III trials are open to healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 60 living in the UAE and will last between six to eight months, with the volunteers required to be available for follow ups during this time.

Since the programme started on July 16, thousands of people have volunteered and registered to become part of the trials, which is managed run by Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare, under the supervision of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and in coordination with Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA).

A feasibility evaluation for setting up similar sites in other part of the UAE to improve convenience for volunteers is currently being conducted.

For more information you can visit the 4 Humanity website

Staff writer

