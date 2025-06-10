Majed Julfar is back with Deutsche Bank as Chief Country Officer

Majed Julfar is back with Deutsche Bank, after he was announced as the bank’s new Head of Corporate Coverage for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Chief Country Officer (CCO) for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A statement from the bank said Julfar will be based in Dubai and lead Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Bank client coverage strategy across the region and act as the bank’s most senior representative in the UAE, responsible for overseeing the local franchise across all business divisions and entities.

Julfar returns to Deutsche Bank

Julfar replaces Kees Hoving, who retired earlier this year, as the UAE’s chief country officer.

With more than 25 years of experience in corporate and investment banking across the region, Julfar re-joins the bank from Etihad Credit Insurance, where he worked since 2019 and was the Director of Trade Credit Insurance and Export Finance. In his previous role with Deutsche Bank, he held senior positions in the Investment Bank coverage team, managing key regional client relationships.

Julfar has also had senior leadership stints with Emirates NBD, Dubai Bank, and ABN AMRO Bank.

Jamal Al Kishi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Middle East & Africa, commented: “Majed’s appointment reflects the strength of our commitment to the UAE and the wider MEA region. His deep client relationships and understanding of regional markets will be critical as we continue to grow our business and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients.”

Chintan Shah, Head of Corporate Coverage APAC & MEA, added: “Majed’s leadership will strengthen our ability to align global product capabilities with local client needs. His appointment supports our strategy of building a highly coordinated, client-focused coverage model across the MEA region.”

The appointment follows Deutsche Bank’s recent expansion in the UAE with the granting of a new branch license in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The bank has been present in the UAE since 1999.