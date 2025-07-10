Saudi Arabia warns businesses to file excise tax returns by July 15 to avoid fines

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has issued a reminder to all businesses subject to excise tax to submit their tax returns for May and June 2025 no later than July 15, 2025.

The authority warned that a 5 per cent fine will be applied for every 30-day period that passes without payment after the due date.

To avoid penalties, establishments must file promptly through the official ZATCA website at zatca.gov.sa.

Saudi tax warning

The excise tax applies to products considered harmful to public health or the environment, including soft drinks, energy drinks, sweetened beverages and tobacco and tobacco-related products.

Taxpayers seeking more information or assistance can contact ZATCA through:

ZATCA urged businesses to stay compliant by submitting returns before the deadline and keeping up to date with tax obligations to avoid fines and ensure smooth operations.