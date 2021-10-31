MAF inks AED1bn deal with contractor for Tilal Al Ghaf project

by Staff Writer

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Communities has appointed ASGC as the main contractor to build ‘Harmony’ at its Tilal Al Ghaf development in a deal worth over AED1 billion.

Harmony, which comprises 755 villas, is split across three phases and, at AED1,053bn, is the largest contract value awarded by Majid Al Futtaim-Communities to date.

Hawazen Esber, chief executive officer, Majid Al Futtaim – Communities, said: “When appointing a main contractor, we look for a partner who not only has a solid reputation for delivering high-quality projects within the required deadline but holds similar values.”

Hawazen Esber, chief executive officer, Majid Al Futtaim – Communities.

Located in Tilal Al Ghaf, Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ flagship destination in Dubai, the three Harmony neighbourhoods feature four, five and six-bedroom contemporary villas.

With over three million square meters of walkable neighbourhoods connected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, ample green spaces, and landscaping, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim – Communities’ commitment to sustainable design and living. The community will also feature signature Majid Al Futtaim retail experiences and a world-renowned international school.

