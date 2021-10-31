MAF inks AED1bn deal with contractor for Tilal Al Ghaf project

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Communities has appointed ASGC as the main contractor to build ‘Harmony’ at its Tilal Al Ghaf development in a deal worth over AED1 billion.

Harmony, which comprises 755 villas, is split across three phases and, at AED1,053bn, is the largest contract value awarded by Majid Al Futtaim-Communities to date.

Hawazen Esber, chief executive officer, Majid Al Futtaim – Communities, said: “When appointing a main contractor, we look for a partner who not only has a solid reputation for delivering high-quality projects within the required deadline but holds similar values.”

Located in Tilal Al Ghaf, Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ flagship destination in Dubai, the three Harmony neighbourhoods feature four, five and six-bedroom contemporary villas.

With over three million square meters of walkable neighbourhoods connected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, ample green spaces, and landscaping, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim – Communities’ commitment to sustainable design and living. The community will also feature signature Majid Al Futtaim retail experiences and a world-renowned international school.