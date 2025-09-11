Saudi Arabia’s $692bn projects pipeline to headline Jeddah Construct 2025

Saudi Arabia’s Western region is building on a $692bn projects pipeline , representing 55 per cent of the Kingdom’s $1.25tn development plan, according to Knight Frank.

In response to this scale of opportunity, Jeddah Construct, the largest construction event in the Western Province, will return for its second edition from September 28–30 at the new Jeddah Superdome.

The exhibition is set to be bigger than its 2024 debut, welcoming more than 13,000 industry professionals.

Saudi Arabia construction growth outlook

Saudi Arabia’s construction output value reached $141.5bn in 2023, a 4.3 per cent increase from the previous year, and is forecast to rise to $181.5bn by 2028, making it the largest construction market globally, Knight Frank reports.

The Western region, led by Jeddah, is driving much of this growth. Flagship projects include Jeddah Central, a $19.9bn coastal redevelopment featuring a marina, beaches, museums, a stadium and 2,700 hotel rooms; Jeddah Tower, set to surpass 1km to become the world’s tallest building; and restoration of the UNESCO-listed Al-Balad, alongside Jeddah Cove and Airport City.

Together, these projects blend heritage, leisure, commerce and infrastructure.

Knight Frank’s Construction Landscape Review notes that the residential sector leads output value, accounting for 31 per cent of the total in 2023 at $43.5bn, and is forecast to reach $56.9bn by 2028.

The power and utilities sector follows at $35.1bn, with growth to $46.5bn projected.

Jeddah Construct 2025 will host more than 200 exhibitors from over 20 countries, including China, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Türkiye and Qatar. Leading brands such as Madar, Masdar, Al Yamamah Steel and Henkel will showcase solutions across sectors from interiors and finishes to heavy construction, MEP, HVAC R, digital construction, modular and offsite solutions, marble and stone, urban design and solar technologies.

More than 3,500 products will be on display.

Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events, said: “Jeddah Construct reflects the scale and ambition of the construction market in Saudi Arabia’s Western Province. With significant investment concentrated in the region, the event offers a strategic setting for companies to connect with industry leaders, present their solutions and explore opportunities aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

“It is an environment where the market’s ambitions for growth and the partnerships shaping its future come together.”

The move to Jeddah Superdome brings an expanded layout with product zones, live demonstration areas and networking lounges. Visitors can see equipment and materials in action, compare solutions side by side, and engage directly with suppliers.

Alongside the exhibition, the Construct Talks programme will feature more than 15 CDP-certified sessions and more than 30 speakers. Topics will include sustainable building practices, digital transformation, advanced materials, safety standards and large-scale project delivery.

Key speakers include: