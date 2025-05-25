UAE to introduce mandatory AI subject in schools from 2025: What does this mean for teachers

Teachers in the UAE could face challenges explaining artificial intelligence (AI) to kindergarteners if they are not equipped with the right tools and training, education experts warn, as the nation prepares to introduce AI as a mandatory subject from the 2025–2026 academic year .

“Yes, and that’s why it’s crucial we support teachers with the right tools and training,” Alistair Jarvis CBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of London in Dubai told Arabian Business.

“Explaining AI to very young learners requires age-appropriate language and resources, as well as confidence in how to relate these concepts meaningfully to the classroom and to everyday life,” Jarvis added.

UAE makes AI education mandatory in all public schools from kindergarten to grade 12

Earlier this month, the UAE announced artificial intelligence will become a mandatory subject across all public schools, positioning the nation among the first countries to integrate AI into its national curriculum from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the move will prepare “children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours.”

“As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce ‘Artificial Intelligence’ as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, from kindergarten to grade 12, starting from the next academic year,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

“Our goal is to teach our children a deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective, while also fostering their awareness of the ethics of this new technology, enhancing their understanding of its data, algorithms, applications, risks, and its connection to society and life,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

The UAE’s AI curriculum will focus on seven key areas: foundational concepts, data and algorithms, software use, ethical awareness, real-world applications, innovation and project design, and policies and community engagement.

The curriculum offers tailored units for each age group. In kindergarten, children engage in visual and interactive activities to discover AI and digital technologies through stories and play.

Cycle 1 students compare machines to humans, develop digital thinking skills, and explore AI applications.

Cycle 2 students design and evaluate AI systems, learn about bias and algorithms, and focus on ethical AI use.

Cycle 3 prepares students for higher education and careers by teaching command engineering and simulating real-world scenarios.

The new curriculum will be integrated within existing school schedules without requiring additional teaching hours.

It will be taught by designated teachers as part of the Computing, Creative Design, and Innovation subject.

The Ministry of Education will provide guides, including activities, models, and lesson plans adaptable to various classroom settings.

What UAE educators need for AI education success

Education leaders acknowledge the initiative presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly in preparing teachers and ensuring age-appropriate delivery.

“Teachers need structured training on the effective and ethical use of AI; understanding its capabilities, limitations, and how to integrate it meaningfully into learning, rather than defaulting to its use. Ensuring they are comfortable with AI is key to helping students use it as a positive learning tool,” Jarvis said, further highlighting concerns about over-reliance among young learners.

“One concern is over-reliance; children may trust AI outputs without question. There’s also the issue of misinformation or unverified content. That said, if introduced early and thoughtfully, AI can become a natural part of the learning process, with students learning to engage critically with it from the outset,” he added.

Echoing the sentiment, Kathryn Booth, Director of the School of Qualifications at Pearson MENA, noted the developmental considerations for younger students.

“At this developmental stage, children often attribute human-like qualities to AI technologies such as smart assistants or chatbots. This can lead to a heightened trust in what machines say, even over their teachers,” Booth said.

However, she viewed this as an opportunity. “This natural curiosity presents an ideal opportunity for educators to begin fostering digital literacy. Rather than shielding young learners from AI, teachers can introduce them to age-appropriate concepts, encouraging them to explore how these tools work and what makes them tick.”

Professional development requirements for UAE AI teaching programme

Booth further stressed the need for comprehensive professional development. “For teachers to deliver AI education effectively, comprehensive professional development is key. They need more than just technical knowledge—they require a deep understanding of pedagogy, ethical frameworks, and real-world applications of AI to confidently guide students across all age groups.”

She outlined specific training requirements, which should include “hands-on exposure to AI tools, instructional resources tailored by grade level, and clear guidelines on responsible use. Ongoing support is just as important, whether through digital platforms, peer collaboration, or partnerships with edtech leaders.”

In addition, Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovation Marketing Manager at Yasmina, emphasised the importance of cross-disciplinary integration.

“UNESCO’s AI and Education: Guidance for Policy-Makers highlights that successful AI programs like those in China and Finland treat AI not as a standalone subject, but as a cross-disciplinary tool integrated into science, math, the arts, and more,” Abu Arja said.

“Additionally, topics like data privacy, fairness, and responsible use need to be part of the conversation from the start. Crucially, the study underscores that teacher training is a make-or-break factor; without it, even well-designed initiatives often fall short. To truly prepare a future-ready generation, students must learn to work with AI, not just learn about it,” he added.

UAE AI skills prepare students for $46 billion market by 2030

The initiative aims to prepare students for a job market where AI literacy is increasingly essential.

“Early exposure to AI can significantly help UAE students secure better job opportunities in the future,” Abu Arja explained, adding that as AI continues to be adopted across industries such as healthcare, finance, and logistics, students who develop AI skills early on will be better prepared for the demands of a digital-first job market.

“According to Microsoft and LinkedIn’s 2024 Work Trend Index, 66 per cent of business leaders say they would not hire someone without AI skills,” Booth said.

“Pearson’s research shows that generative AI can save workers 78 million hours per week on routine tasks, highlighting just how deeply integrated these tools are becoming in everyday roles,” she added.

Moreover, the economic implications extend beyond individual career prospects.

“Considering that the country’s AI market is expected to reach $46.33 billion by 2030, by embedding AI into the national curriculum, the UAE is equipping its youth with the tools to thrive in a knowledge-based economy. This initiative isn’t just about staying relevant—it’s about empowering students to create, innovate, and lead in an increasingly digital world,” Booth said.

How UAE AI education compares to Singapore, South Korea and China

The UAE’s initiative places it among countries already incorporating AI education.

“Several leading education systems are already incorporating AI, including Singapore, South Korea, and China. The UAE is positioning itself among global leaders in recognising AI’s importance early on,” Jarvis said.

“In the United States, nearly nine in ten educators support teaching AI in a developmentally appropriate way before high school graduation. Countries across Europe and Asia are also developing AI curricula, often emphasising ethics, critical thinking, and real-world application,” Booth added, further explaining that the UAE has a “proactive” approach because of its “bold, integrated approach across all grade levels, starting from kindergarten. This proactive strategy aligns with its long-term visions, such as the UAE Centennial 2071 and its commitment to becoming a global hub for innovation.”

Data protection and equal access among key challenges in AI school implementation

Nevertheless, these UAE experts have also identified several challenges requiring attention.

“While these challenges are real, they are not insurmountable. With thoughtful implementation, the right tools, and clear ethical frameworks, we can ensure that AI in classrooms empowers learners and enhances their education in meaningful ways,” Booth said.

She also emphasised the importance of equal access, noting that successful AI education implementation requires careful planning and resource allocation to address disparities in home technology access, making school-based provision of AI tools essential.

In addition, “parents may have concerns around things like increased screen time, which schools will need to address openly and responsibly,” Abu Arja added.

There is a need for ethical AI education

All experts emphasised the importance of ethical AI education, with Jarvis advocating for early ethical discussions.

“We must show students that AI is a tool to enhance – not replace – thinking. Teaching them how and when to use AI effectively builds digital literacy and encourages critical analysis. Conversations around ethics, fairness, data privacy, and bias in AI systems should start young, helping children become informed and responsible users,” he said.

Another way to boost ethical AI education is through the use and support of interactive learning methods, according to Abu Arja.

“Real-world examples showing how AI can solve meaningful problems, while also highlighting its risks, encourage thoughtful use from an early age. Interactive learning methods can make these lessons more engaging and effective,” he said.

“For instance, a case study from Sweden showed that role-playing games focused on AI fairness led to deeper student engagement than traditional lectures. Activities like these allow children to experience responsible AI in action. Sharing stories of individuals using AI ethically and for good can further inspire students, helping them see how they, too, can make a positive impact with the tools they’re learning to use,” he added.

Moreover, the UAE’s AI initiative will influence broader regional educational shifts

“The UAE’s move to integrate AI into education has the potential to inspire broader changes across the region. As a recognised leader in technological innovation, the UAE often sets the pace for others in the Middle East, and its success could encourage neighboring countries to explore similar approaches,” Abu Arja said.

Booth projected wider economic implications, suggesting that the potential $320 billion contribution AI could make to the regional economy by 2030 will likely prompt other education systems in the region to follow suit, particularly those seeking economic diversification and high-skill talent development.

The UAE has partnered with Presight (a G42 company), AI71, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and Emirates College for Advanced Education to accelerate technology adoption in education, supporting the country’s vision to invest in people and create a future-ready education system driving sustainable national development.

“The UAE’s initiative is more than a curriculum change—it’s a generational investment in human capital. By embedding AI across the school system, the country is building the foundations for a future-ready workforce,” Booth concluded.