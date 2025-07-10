Why Saudi Arabia’s higher education system must accelerate to meet long-term development goals 

Saudi Arabia’s long-term development goals mark a pivotal moment for the nation’s higher education landscape, with the sector standing at a critical inflection point. As the country aims to become one of the world’s most vibrant academic and scientific environments, its universities and research institutes are facing increasing pressure to evolve and transform. Yet, in order for that transformation to take root, institutions must act decisively, strategically, and in alignment with global standards.

“With the upcoming developments, Saudi universities are at a crossroads and need to engage in an accelerated process of strategy, visioning, and organisation,” says Sébastien Vivier-Lirimont, the founder of HEADway Advisory. “They need to engage with international collaborations and get international accreditations to fulfil the objectives of the plan.”

The mandate, according to Lirimont, is clear – become globally competitive, deeply interconnected, and academically exceptional. Yet this transformation will require more than gradual upgrades. It calls for a holistic reconceptualisation of how Saudi institutions and universities function. “Reimagining strategy, prioritising student experience, and cross-fertilising programs and research are crucial facets necessary to achieve their goals.”

HEADway Advisory, a consulting and recruitment centre specialising in higher education and research, is among the few that understand the urgency and requirement for better initiatives. Founded in 2011 by Lirimont, HEADway focuses on the unique needs within the space, while also providing support for organisations seeking global accreditations. While many firms may divide their attention across industries, HEADway strives to be entirely dedicated to this sector, bringing organisational expertise and a lived understanding of the academic landscape.

“Our sole clientele is higher education and research institutions,” Lirimont states. “These institutions are very specific – culturally and operationally. They have a double set of constraints and challenges, on the academic side and the corporate side. We are devoted to tackling these issues, and we bring our lived experiences to do so.” This precise alignment between mission and expertise is what makes HEADway such a vital partner for institutions in the Gulf region.

The challenges ahead for Saudi Arabia, Lirimont notes, are both technical and cultural. As many Saudi institutions currently face problems achieving their objectives, there is a greater emphasis on incorporating strategic intent into operational reality. In order to do that, Lirimont believes that they need to reframe their educational models with a global-first mindset, recognising how they deliver programs, and more importantly, how they think beyond borders.

“To be among the top ten academic ecosystems, globalisation is non-negotiable,” Lirimont explains. “That means recruiting international faculty and international students, building global partnerships, and climbing rankings through top-tier accreditations.”

Perhaps the most overlooked pillar in the reform process is the student experience, something that is central to global competitiveness. “Students don’t just choose a program, they choose a life,” Lirimont explains. “Campus culture, career support, extracurricular activities, these are now key strategic incentives.” For Saudi institutions aiming to draw top local and international students, investment in these areas is pivotal.

HEADway’s services pervade every dimension required for such transformation. From strategic visioning and institutional planning, and navigating international accreditation processes, to executive recruiting and cross-border collaboration, HEADway operates as a one-stop support system, propelling institutions to achieve the larger objective and long-term vision.

Over the past decade, the firm has guided hundreds of higher education institutions across Europe, North Africa, and the US, with proven experience ranging from elite institutions in France to innovation-driven universities in Morocco.

For institutions in Saudi Arabia, where time is now the most limited resource, that extent of experience is of the essence. “There’s no room for trial and error. We’re helping institutions save time, avoid missteps, and fast-track toward the outcomes they need.” Lirimont states. Through its extensive network, HEADway can help universities identify the right partners and execute plans efficiently.

Lirimont’s background so far exemplifies the firm’s credibility. Throughout his career, he acquired opportunities that immersed him in academia. These experiences allowed him to develop academic leadership, institutional strategy, and faculty development, enabling him to understand firsthand the complexity of managing universities, not from a consulting perspective, but from lived experiences.

What distinguishes HEADway’s approach is not only what it offers, but how it engages. The firm doesn’t prescribe off-the-shelf solutions. Every project begins by listening. “We don’t show up to sell a one-size-fits-all plan,” says Lirimont. “We understand who you are now, and who you want to become. Our role is to help you bridge the gap, and sometimes expand your ambitions in the process.”

In the sprint towards future developments, where every decision counts and the stakes are global, institutions need more than consultants. They need partners who have walked their path, speak their language, and know how to turn bold vision into enduring reality, and HEADway Advisory intends to be precisely that.