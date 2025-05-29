Abu Dhabi announces 2050 energy strategy to lure $109bn investment

Abu Dhabi has announced a 2050 energy strategy as it looks to attract AED400bn ($109bn) in foreign direct investment in the sector.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) announced its comprehensive strategic framework for the energy and water sector through the year 2050.

The announcement was made during its participation in the 2025 World Utilities Congress, at ADNEC Abu Dhabi Centre, with the participation of decision-makers, senior officials, and experts in energy, water, and sustainable technologies.

Abu Dhabi energy strategy

This announcement comes in light of the rapid economic growth witnessed by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with its GDP surpassing the AED1tn ($272.2bn) mark, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

The energy and water sector has played a vital role in supporting this exceptional growth.

Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “This strategic framework represents a comprehensive roadmap for the future of the energy and water sector in the Emirate. It is built upon an ambitious vision aimed at transforming the sector into a global model of efficiency, innovation, and sustainability, in line with our wise leadership’s aspirations to build a diversified, net-zero economy by 2050.

“We continue working to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation in energy, powered by artificial intelligence and advanced digital solutions.”

The new strategic framework is based on four main objectives:

Ensuring secure and sustainable supply

Achieving the highest levels of efficiency in supply and demand

Supporting decarbonisation efforts through smart and economically efficient means

Maximising the economic value of energy and water resources

The framework also includes the implementation of key programs such as digital transformation, expanding investments in artificial intelligence, enhancing international partnerships, developing national talents, and regulatory reforms aimed at encouraging private sector participation and attracting international investors.

The plan aims to attract up to AED400bn ($109bn) in foreign direct investment by 2050 and increase local content in key supply chains to 65 per cent, along with achieving 100 per cent Emiratisation of critical jobs in the sector.

This framework strengthens economic growth opportunities by attracting capital and global technologies, thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable energy.

The Department of Energy reaffirmed its commitment to leading the development of policies, strategies, and regulatory systems for this vital sector.

It also emphasised strengthening cooperation with local and international entities and empowering society to contribute to the journey toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.

In conclusion, the Department of Energy called on innovators and thinkers from around the world to join its journey toward a sustainable future, affirming that this framework is a platform for innovation and fresh thinking to address challenges and deliver solutions that contribute to the prosperity of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.