Kuwait to impose curfew from Sunday to curb recent rise in coronavirus cases

Kuwait will impose a 5pm to 5am curfew and close parks from Sunday until April 8 in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Kuwait News Agency said the new restrictions will be introduced after the country has seen a recent upward trend in the daily Covid-19 case numbers.

According to KUNA, the decision was adopted at a cabinet meeting on Thursday when Kuwait reported another 1,716 new infections with eight related deaths, taking the total cases up to 196,497 and deaths to 1,105.

The health ministry also reported that the number of people hospitalised with the virus currently stands at 12,071, with 167 of them in intensive care units.

The curfew announcement follows the extension of a ban on non-Kuwaitis entering the country by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month “until further notice” as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Kuwaitis, first-degree relatives of Kuwaitis and their accompanied domestic workers and diplomats, their families and accompanied domestic workers as well as public and private medical staff and their families will continue to enter the country and be subjected to mandatory 14-day quarantine – seven days at one of the approved local hotels and seven days at home, the DGCA said.

The DGCA added that all travellers have to register on its Kuwait Mosafer platform, and it warned those who do not register will not be allowed to board the plane.