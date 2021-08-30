UAE announces price for all PCR Covid tests to be reduced to AED50

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday a reduction in the price of PCR tests nationwide.

The cost of tests has been reduced to AED50 while the ministry also obliged all centres and laboratories to issue results within 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.

It said the move aims to reduce the cost of tests and ease the burdens on members of the community while ensuring regular testing for coronavirus.

The resolution will be in force from Tuesday, WAM added.

The ministry said it will monitor the adherence of the resolution by all health establishments across the UAE.

Separately, MoHAP announced that it conducted 321,470 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours with 993 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 717,374.

MoHAP also announced one death, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,039.

An additional 1,501 individuals have fully recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 703,603.

A total of 34,328 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,111,163 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 183.12 doses per 100 people.