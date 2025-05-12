Dubai announces UAE golden visa for nurses

Dubai will offer UAE golden visas to nurses who have worked in the country for more than 15 years.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued directives to grant golden visas to nursing staff employed with Dubai Health who have served for more than 15 years.

The decision comes in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the community and their crucial role in advancing the quality of healthcare services.

UAE golden visa for nurses

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that nursing staff are at the forefront of the healthcare system and serve as essential partners in realising the vision of a healthier society and improved quality of life.

He commended their daily dedication to patient care and commitment to the well-being of others, affirming that Dubai values excellence and honours those who serve with dedication.

This directive coincides with International Nurses Day, observed annually on May 12, underscoring the leadership’s ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare professionals and fostering an environment that empowers them to continue serving the community.