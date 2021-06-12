Priorities revealed in plan to make Dubai the global creative capital by 2025

Top officials have met for the first time to lay out plans to develop the Al Quoz Creative Zone, a central part of an initiative to make Dubai the capital of the global creative economy by 2025.

Priorities include activating cultural visas, providing flexible mobility, developing an integrated marketing strategy to attract talent, designing pedestrian routes, renaming streets in the area and encouraging landowners there to provide units for creatives.

A dedicated platform will also be created within Invest in Dubai, offering a membership programme called Al Quoz Creative Membership, said a statement issued on Saturday.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), expressed her confidence in the ability of committee and executive team members of the Al Quoz Creative Zone to work together effectively to develop the project.

Her remarks came during the project committee’s first meeting which discussed a comprehensive proposal to manage the project, aiming to develop an integrated ecosystem for creatives, cultural innovators and entrepreneurs.

The zone aims to enhance the value of Al Quoz as a regional and global centre for designers and creatives who wish to live, create and work within it and from a professional and lifestyle perspective.

The meeting also deliberated on the approval for the project’s governance system and its objectives and progress indicators of the 100-day plan to implement its first phase, the statement added.

Sheikha Latifa (pictured above) said: “This is a pioneering project with ambitious goals, and we want it to be the best model for a creative ecosystem locally and globally. We have a clear vision to accomplish this unique national project… I have confidence in the outstanding competence of all committee members and their ability to actualise this initiative.”

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general, chairman of the Roads and Transportation Authority and vice chairman of the Al Quoz Creative Zone Committee, said: “The approval of the governance system for the project and the progress indicators of the 100-day plan marks the completion of a key stage in transforming the Al Quoz Creative Zone into an integrated centre that attracts innovative and creative individuals from around the world.

“The initiative will create an artistic and cultural destination for tourists.”

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, added: “Dubai continues its march towards consolidating its position as a destination and hub for the creative economy… The leadership’s objective is to provide an ideal environment for developing the talent of future generations and offering a platform for fostering exceptional achievements in the creative and cultural fields.

“We will employ all the resources that we have to achieve a quantum leap in the creative sector in cooperation with our partners so that the Al Quoz Creative Zone becomes a beacon for creative excellence in the world.”

Sami Al Qamzi, director general of Dubai Economy, said the project would enhance the contribution of the creative sector to the emirate’s GDP while Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), added that the new “dynamic hub” would further grow the city’s cultural and creative offering.

Based on the directives of ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the capital of the global creative economy by 2025, Sheikha Latifa appointed the members of the committee created to implement the Al Quoz Creative Zone project in April.