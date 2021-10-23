Sheikh Mohammed launches Hatta Master Development Plan

The plan, which aims to transform Hatta into a local and international destination for business, investment and tourism, forms a key part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched earlier this year.

It will also expand green and recreational areas, contributing to the Dubai Ruler’s vision to transform the emirate into the world’s best city to live in.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “We are steadfast in our resolve to further transform our growth and future prospects with our new development drive. With determination, nothing is impossible. The emirate is committed to using its resources to enhance the prosperity of our nation and its citizens.

“Development projects in Hatta are progressing rapidly as part of a plan to enhance economic and social growth, strengthen environmental sustainability, and raise the living standards and wellbeing of the people of the area.”

The plan includes a portfolio of development projects which cover four strategic pillars: wellbeing, tourism, sports & activities and sustainability; which will be implemented as part of a five-year development plan in the initial stage.

Sheikh Mohammed added: “We have approved the formation of a Supreme Committee to oversee the development of Hatta as well as the implementation and governance of projects and initiatives, the launch of economic and tourism development programmes and support for projects initiated by the youth. It will also launch the Hatta Beach Project and create new investment opportunities for Hatta’s private sector.”

The plan maps out the development of the area over the next two decades, aims to promote wellbeing, generate investment opportunities for its people, support domestic tourism, attract investments, and boost public-private partnerships (PPP).

Key objectives include conserving the heritage and natural environment of the area, encouraging mountain tourism and sport, and transforming Hatta into a year-round tourist destination in line with the World’s Coolest Winter campaign.

The plan also seeks to improve public facilities and services for Hatta’s residents and visitors and develop a sustainable transportation system that includes a direct bus service from Dubai to Hatta that allows passengers to carry bicycles and scooters in a compartment on board.

The transportation plan also envisages the provision of a ride-sharing service in cooperation with the private sector and deploying tourist coaches for accessing heritage sites such as Wadi Hub, Hatta Dam, Heritage Village and Al-Tal Park. It also includes the provision of an on-demand bus service for exploring Hatta using a smart app and a smart car rental service which enables cars to be hired on an hourly basis.

Furthermore, the Master Development Plan includes a five-year plan (2022-2026) to construct tracks for bicycles and scooters in a 120km network connecting key attractions and residential areas. It also includes the construction of the longest mountain bike track in the UAE featuring world-class specifications that will host international competitions and events. The track will have rest-stops and integrated service facilities along its route.

Sheih Mohammed also launched the Local Farming Experience Programme, a tourist and economic programme focused on improving Hatta’s agricultural system and supporting farmers to achieve food and economic sufficiency by selling agricultural and food products to visitors.